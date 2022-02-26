AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €30.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €30.50 ($34.66) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.99 ($38.63) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.67 ($34.85).

CS stock opened at €24.77 ($28.15) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.37. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

