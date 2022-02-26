AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. AXIS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

