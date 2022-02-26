B. Riley Comments on Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CZR. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.81.

Shares of CZR opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

