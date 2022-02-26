B. Riley Comments on Gladstone Land Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gladstone Land in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAND. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 0.62. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -154.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,371,000 after acquiring an additional 341,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 104,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

