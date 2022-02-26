B. Riley Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $25.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JELD. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

