B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 79.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 756,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $22,944,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in B2Gold by 275.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,051 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 92.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $5,631,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

