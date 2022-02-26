Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Insider Matthew Spencer Sells 565,000 Shares

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Rating) insider Matthew Spencer sold 565,000 shares of Baby Bunting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.09 ($3.66), for a total value of A$2,875,850.00 ($2,068,956.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This is a boost from Baby Bunting Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Baby Bunting Group’s payout ratio is 97.01%.

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

