Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $30.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock worth $1,305,144,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.50. 7,092,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

