Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bakkt Holdings LLC provides digital asset marketplace which enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt Holdings LLC, formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, is based in CHICAGO. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of BKKT opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $3,417,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $3,979,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

