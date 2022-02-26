Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.32% of Balchem worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 150.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Balchem by 195.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Shares of BCPC opened at $141.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.98. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $118.42 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

