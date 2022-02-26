Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $175.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $141.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem has a 1 year low of $118.42 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Balchem will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Balchem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Balchem by 150.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

