Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.68

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.68 and last traded at C$11.68, with a volume of 891922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. Susquehanna began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.11.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

