Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 772,390 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,390 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $34,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 141.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 26.0% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $642,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 42.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

