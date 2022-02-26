Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,747 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $36,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $244.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.49. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

