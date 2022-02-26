Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $40.42 Million in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 376,470 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,422,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Citrix Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

