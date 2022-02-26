Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $46.34 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP opened at $193.71 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $133.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.71. The company has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

