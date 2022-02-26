Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 771,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,041,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of CF Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,073,244. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.65.

CF Industries stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

