Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.77. 89,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,212,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0578 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 94,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 280,366 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 54.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth about $1,089,000.

About Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.