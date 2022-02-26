Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.34. 2,800,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,057. The firm has a market cap of $762.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.