Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $206.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 229.60% from the company’s current price.

BAND has been the topic of several other reports. dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of BAND opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.57 million, a P/E ratio of -19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bandwidth by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.