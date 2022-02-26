Bank of America Upgrades Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) to “Buy”

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $129.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TRUP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

TRUP opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,022 shares of company stock worth $6,634,361. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Trupanion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,450,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

