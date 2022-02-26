Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 38,736 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $582,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,489,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,115,000 after acquiring an additional 69,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,616,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.