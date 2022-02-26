Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 892,596 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $510,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

PGR stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.58. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

