Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,052,803 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,684,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.89% of Ingersoll Rand worth $387,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,722,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,071,000 after buying an additional 49,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

NYSE:IR opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.