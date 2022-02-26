Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 212,175 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,206,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $469,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,922,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $126.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.76. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

