Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 130,372 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,759,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 130,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $552,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.35.

NYSE CI opened at $232.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

