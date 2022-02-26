Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,128 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,128 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Zebra Technologies worth $407,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $418.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $509.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

