Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €51.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.23 ($52.54).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €32.15 ($36.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.92. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($90.91).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.