Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €51.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.23 ($52.54).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €32.15 ($36.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.92. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.