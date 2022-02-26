Barclays Cuts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $210.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.33.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average of $290.18. Moderna has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,513 shares of company stock valued at $72,923,861. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.