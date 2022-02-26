Barclays Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $95.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.20.

TXRH stock opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

