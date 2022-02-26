Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Gap Up to $22.83

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.83, but opened at $23.97. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 464,188 shares changing hands.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,419,000 after acquiring an additional 294,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $772,503,000 after acquiring an additional 520,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $375,248,000 after acquiring an additional 87,321 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

