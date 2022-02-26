Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.42

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 64410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $102,158,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after buying an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $55,700,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,905,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

