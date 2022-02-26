Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.42

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 64410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78.
In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $102,158,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after buying an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $55,700,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,905,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
