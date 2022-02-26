Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.50

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$27.50 and last traded at C$29.15, with a volume of 266186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.16.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.12 billion and a PE ratio of -7.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

