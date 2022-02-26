Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.84. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

