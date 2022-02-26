Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$5.25 at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.33.

Shares of BTE opened at C$5.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.55. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$5.71.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

