BCE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 7,156 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,102% compared to the typical daily volume of 325 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCE. National Bank Financial upped their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,780,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

