bebe stores, inc. (BEBE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Shares of bebe stores stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

bebe stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

