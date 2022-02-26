Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$573 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.62 million.Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.350 EPS.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $56.44. 246,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,346. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. lifted their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Belden by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.