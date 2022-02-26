Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$573 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.62 million.Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.350 EPS.

BDC stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.44. 246,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Belden has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. increased their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 991.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

