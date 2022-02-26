BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

BLU stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $503.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

