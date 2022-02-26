Benchmark Raises Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $225.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.83.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $178.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $131.27 and a 12 month high of $185.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,073,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 276,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,359,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

