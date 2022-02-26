Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 360 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

10x Genomics stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

