Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.38) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £414.59 million and a P/E ratio of 7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.49. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23.25 ($0.32).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

