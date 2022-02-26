Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tharisa (LON:THS)

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.99) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.13) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.11) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.36. Tharisa has a one year low of GBX 96 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 156 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £420.81 million and a P/E ratio of 5.66.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.