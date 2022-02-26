Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,715 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.93% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $72,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 43,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 63,966 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCYC stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

