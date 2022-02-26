bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $104.76

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.76 and last traded at $105.75, with a volume of 72 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.00.

BMXMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue raised bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.10.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

