Bistroo (BIST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Bistroo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bistroo has a market cap of $2.31 million and $36,095.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bistroo has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00046755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.87 or 0.07097470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,035.80 or 0.99700922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003097 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Buying and Selling Bistroo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bistroo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bistroo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

