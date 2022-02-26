BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $15,722.15 and $4.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoal has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.46 or 0.00400474 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

