Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $30.81 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $539.69 million and $51.96 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $30.81 or 0.00078338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00279985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00085948 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

