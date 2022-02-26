Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Capitalization Tops $164.57 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.42 or 0.00036806 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $164.57 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

